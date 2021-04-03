Reactivation of C4i security outfit: APC asks Wike to apologise to Rivers people

Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress, APC has reacted to Governor Nyesom Wike’s reactivation of a special security outfit tagged ‘Command, Control, Communications, Computers And Intelligence’ (C4i) established by his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi in Rivers State.

Rivers APC spokesperson, Ogbonna Nwuke said the reactivation of the outfit populated by specially trained police operatives was another confirmation that the decision of Governor Wike to dismantle structures put in place for the security of the State by his predecessor on assumption of office was flawed.

Nwuke said, “It is now clear to everyone that the Government has been living in self-denial over factual claims that the Rivers people are facing increasing security threats.”

“Former Governor Rotimi Amaechi invested heavily on the establishment of a security apparatus and the construction of Command, Control, Communications, Computers And Intelligence (C4i),C-4-I, checkpoints, which guaranteed safety and enabled Rivers people to sleep with their two eyes closed.

“He even got Israeli experts to train members of a special police squad in order to combat crime and keep our people safe.

“Governor Wike when he assumed office decided in his effort to destroy the legacies left behind by his predecessor to dismantle all that was put in place to protect the people and ensure a steady growth in the economy of the State.

“For us, the issue of security is not something to play politics with. It is critical to safety, peace and stability. More than that, it is central to the attraction of investments which help to drive State and national economies anywhere in the world.

“Governments which understand the basis of the sacred oath taken by its functionaries know that protecting the lives and property of the masses is serious business.

“Governor Wike must admit that he made a costly mistake when he decided for selfish and political reasons to treat security related matters the way he did at the inception of his administration.

“Now that the Governor has realised that today’s security challenges could have been avoided if he sustained the momentum, he should do well to apologise to Rivers people who have been at the receiving end as a result of the needless steps that he has taken while in office.

“We are happy as a party that by taking steps to relaunch the C4I outfit established by the current Minister of Transportation, Governor Wike has exonerated his former boss who meant well for Rivers people.

“While we wish the administration luck in its effort to return to the drawing board, we are glad that the Rivers people who have put up with outright lies, acts of blackmail and misinformation, know who fought for their common safety as a governor.

“They equally know by now who fought against the protection of lives and property and accordingly, endangered the peace and security of the State”, the statement said.

“Given the fact that Governor Wike has realised his mistake, will he also take steps to restore the huge Agricultural farms, the Fish farms, Model Primary and Secondary Schools as well as Health Centres that he has allowed these years to go to waste?” The Rivers people are watching and waiting for answers.”