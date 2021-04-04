French police arrest 5 women on suspicion of terrorism

The Police in France arrested five women suspected of planning a terror attack, legal sources said on Sunday.

Investigators reportedly focused on one of the five women in particular as the other four, including one juvenile, are members of her family.

The women were arrested on Saturday night in the southern city of Beziers.

The police feared the women were planning to carry out a violent attack in Montpellier, according to Le Point newspaper.

The women are known to hold radical Islamist beliefs, the report said.

This was not confirmed by the public prosecutor’s office, and no further background information was initially available.

In recent years, more than 250 people have been killed in Islamist attacks in France, which has seen several terrorist incidents during the past year. (dpa/NAN)