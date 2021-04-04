Kogi commissioner donates hospital to community

By Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has reiterated his determination to provide standard health services to meet the needs of the people and improve life expectancy in the State.

The Governor spoke in Takete-Ide in MopAmuro Local Government Area during the commissioning of a Primary Health Centre, PHC in the community.

He was represented by his Chief of Staff, Abdulkareem Asuku Mohammed.

The PHC is the brainchild of Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo who hails from the area, through Titilayo Fanwo (his late mother) Foundation, TFF.

Asuku commended Fanwo for the initiative and urged the people to protect it and other public facilities in the area from misuse and vandalism. He announced a cash support of N2million to TFF.

“Since 2016, no commissioner has single-handedly done a project like this. This is very commendable. We must appreciate him, support him and encourage him to do more” he said

The facility has a waiting Room, consulting room, examination room, male and female wards. Each of the wards has capacity for three beds.

The centre also boasts of a weighing scale, oxygen cylinder, drip stands, photo-therapy machine, pulse oximeter, sterilising drum, thermometer and other medical equipment.

An elated Fanwo said he was moved to establish the centre to alleviate the pain of members of the community who often had to endure long journeys to access medical treatment.

He recalled that except for a Mission Clinic, the only government dispensary in the community exists only in name.

Traditional ruler of the community, the Oluse of Ide, Oba Philip Ebilakun in an interaction applauded his subjects for their attitude to community service and urged them not to rest on their oars.

It would be recalled that recently the community benefited from solar powered street lights provided by an Abuja based businessman.