Myanmar could face civil war, Germany’s Maas warns

Sunday, April 4, 2021 8:52 am


Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi: crisis trailing her overthrow may lead to civil

Myanmar could face civil war in the wake of the military coup in the south-east Asian country, Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned on Sunday.

“The military has driven Myanmar to the brink of disaster within a few weeks. Well more than 500 people have already been killed, thousands are on the run,” Maas said in remarks to the newspapers of the Funke media group published on Sunday.

Mass demanded that all actors should now increase pressure on the regime so that it finally accepts the offers of talks its partners in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“No-one in the region can be interested in Myanmar sinking into civil war – not even those who are not interested in saving democracy,” Maas asserted.

Since the coup on Feb. 1, the military has violently cracked down on protests and at least 550 people have been killed, including 46 children, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a non-profit organisation.

Currently, 2,751 people have been detained, and 126 arrest warrants have been issued. (dpa/NAN)

 

