NDLEA nabs Italy bound man with N564m worth of heroin at Abuja airport

Sunday, April 4, 2021 4:15 pm


Goodluck Odeh: intercepted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport with two kg of heroin with a street value of N564 million.

By Bukola Adetoye

A drug trafficker, Goodluck Odeh, has been intercepted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport (NAIA) in possession of two kg of heroin with a street value of N564 million.

A statement by the Director, Publicity and Advocacy, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, in Abuja, said the heroin was found concealed in the lining of a false bottom on his suitcase.

NDLEA identified the 40-year-old suspect  as hailing from Ikpoba Okha Local Government,  Edo.

According to the agency, Odeh was  arrested at the departure lounge of the NAIA during an outward clearance of Ethiopian aircraft 911 en route Addis Ababa to Italy.

“Under interrogation, Odeh claimed he has been living in Italy since 2015, when he got into the country through Libya.

“ I work  as a labourer on a farm in Italy, with a pay of about 50 Euro a day. I also works as a flyer distributor when the farming season is over and I make as much as 50 Euro/day.

“I came to Nigeria over two weeks ago to see my family in Nigeria and also use same opportunity to buy foodstuffs to sell on my return to Italy.

“ After spending some days between Edo and Delta, where I bought some foodstuffs, I equally travelled to Lagos to buy part of the foodstuffs and bush meat, which is cheaper.

“I did not know how the drug found its way into the bag as I bought the suitcase from a second hand material open market in Lagos, not knowing that it contained the drug,” Odeh told operatives of the agency.

When further asked of the market address, he said he didn’t know the address., the agency said

Odeh also said he was accompanied to the market, where he bought the suitcase, by a man he claimed he met the day he arrived in Lagos from Benin

“ I came into Abuja from Lagos for onward trip to Italy,” the agency quoted Odeh saying .

