Why APC ‘ll take over Bauchi in 2023- Former deputy governor

By Ahmed Kaigama

Alhaji Abdu Katagum, former deputy governor of Bauchi state, has expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will take over the state in 2023 general election.

Katagum said this when he spoke as a special guest at the inauguration of the new executives of Bauchi APC Progressive Circle in Bauchi on Sunday.

He said APC was the strongest party in the state with large number of followership, in spite of the fact that it was not in control of the government.

Katagum said that the party was intact without any crisis and ready to take over power in 2023.

“We have no differences to be sorted out in the APC; we just need some consultations.The APC, would continue to be a progressive party.

”There are instances when you disagree, but it doesn’t mean that you cannot discuss it over and be a good example in leadership and politics,” he said.

According to Katagum, the function of a political party is not only to win elections but to ensure harmony among its teaming members.

He therefore, charged party supporters to focus on rebuilding and strengthening the party for the 2023 election.

Earlier speaking, Alhaji Surajo Dada, the Chairman of the group said the aim of the group was to strengthen and reposition APC in the ahead of 2023 election.

“We want to reconcile and make peace with a view to strengthening and repositioning the party in Bauchi state.

“We took into consideration the fact that certain members were dissatisfied with some processes and decisions that led to the loss of the state in 2019.

“As a group, we are trying to mend fences and work towards gaining back the state. We have structures across the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs)of the state,” he said.

Dada said that the group has been in existence since 2014 and had worked assiduously to see that the party formed a formidable structure in the state.

“That is why we are meeting to re-strategies so that by 2023, we will be in a position to win the election that we couldn’t win because of internal wrangling.

“We will do well in 2023. We will look at all positions available, not limited to only state assembly and National Assembly but governorship,” he said.