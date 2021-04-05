Facts on New Olu of Warri, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko

A new Olu of Warri has emerged. He is Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, revealed after the Monday, 5 April announcement of his father, Ogiame Atuwatse’s death. Iyatsere of Warri, Chief Johnson Atserunleghe made the announcemebt at Ode – Itsekiri in Warri South Local government area.

Prince Emiko was born on 2nd April 1984 to Ogiame Atuwatse II the Olu of Warri (prior to his ascending the throne) and Olori Gladys Durorike Emiko, in Warri, Nigeria.

He got his basic education from NNPC Primary school in Warri and for his secondary education, he attended Adesoye College, Offa, Kwara State during the period 1995 to 2001.

Emiko got admitted to Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA where he obtained his Bachelors of Arts majoring in International Studies and Political Science, while minoring in History and Economics during the period 2002 to 2006. Also, he obtained a Master’s of Science in Management, from Case Western Reserve University in 2007.

He returned to Nigeria for NYSC in 2008 where he served in the Public Affairs Department of National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS).

Between 2009 and 2010 he worked as an officer as Shell Nigeria Closed Pension Fund Administrator (SNCFPA) and Govt Relations, Sahara Energy, 2010-2012.

Emiko, a serial entrepreneur is the founder of Noble Nigerian Ltd and Coral Curator Ltd. He is a Director, Ocean Marine Security Ltd and Directors, Gulf of Guinea Ltd and Vessellink Nig Ltd.

Emiko is a loving and caring husband to Mrs Ivie Uhunoma Emiko and an inspiring father to Oritsetsemiaye, Oritsetemisan and Oritsetimeyin Emiko.

Prince Tsola, a goal getter, loves traveling, hiking, swimming, kayaking, football, basketball and American Football. He is keen follower of history & enjoys movies. He is a follower of Christ and a nation builder.

Jefferson Uwoghiren.

-Credit: Adegbenro Adebanjo