Imo: IPOB members launch gun, bomb attacks on police, prison facilities, free inmates

Gunmen suspected to be members of the secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have attacked a police department, Correctional facility and freed prison inmates in an overnight raid in Owerri, Imo State.

According to reports, members of group who have been alleged to be behind the killing of security personnel in the South-East, stormed the facilities and set some offices, structures and vehicles within the vicinity ablaze.

A security source said the attackers used dynamite and sophisticated gun during the attacks.

“Heavy gunshots and explosions could be heard in the area when they arrived with sophisticated weapons including dynamite and guns.

“Meanwhile while some of the inmates in the Correctional facility refused to go while others have voluntarily returned.”

PRNigeria quoted a security report on the incident as indicating that the attack started at 1.00 am on Monday.

The report states that: “At about 0100hrs of date, armed men suspected to be members of IPOB/ESN criminal gang in their numbers invaded Owerri Prisons using dynamites and other heavy explosives, gained entrance and released some inmates in the prison.

“The hoodlums also attacked the Police State Headquarters Owerri while firing consistently with AK 47 rifles and explosives, released some suspects detained in the SCID cell and put fire on so many vehicles parked at the Headquarter premises including the SCID office building.

“The onslaught/operation lasted close to three(3) hours,” it concluded

The spokespersons of the police and correctional service have promised to issue official statements after the assessments of the damages.