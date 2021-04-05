Police arrest mafia boss during Easter dinner

Police in Sicily detained a suspected mafia boss during a celebratory dinner after he returned home for Easter.

The man suspected of leading the Pagliarelli mafia group had left Italy for Brazil some time ago, but returned to Palermo before Easter, Ansa news agency reported on Monday.

The police made arrests of other men suspected of being active in the Sicilian organisation, Cosa Nostra.

The suspects were accused of extortion, assault, kidnapping and other serious crimes.

The raid was coordinated by prosecutors in Palermo and other investigators targeting the Mafia. (dpa/NAN)