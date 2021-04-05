Sales Rep fakes own kidnap over N.9m debt

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

A 25-year-old sales representative of a famous pharmaceutical company in Edo state, Chikezie Precious, has been arrested by operatives of the anti-kidnapping and cyber-crime unit of the Edo state police command, for allegedly faking own kidnap.

It was gathered that the suspect who has been working with the pharmaceutical company for three years, was owing the company some un-remitted money from sales of drug, to the tune of N900,000.00.

Sources had it that, in attempt to make the company write off the debt, Chikezie planned and executed a self-kidnapping scheme.

On the fateful day, while driving the company’s delivery vehicle on the Auchi/Ewohimi/Agbor road, the suspect abandoned it at a spot, left the key on the driver’s seat and took a public transport to Benin city, where he lodged into an hotel at Ikpoba Hill area of the city.

Police sources had it that Chikezie switched off his mobiles phones and asked a friend to call his company’s management to inform them that he had been kidnapped along Ewohimi/Agbor road.

Following the call, the company’s management reported the alleged kidnap at Igbanke police division, where the company vehicle was recovered.

Thereafter, the case was transferred to the anti kidnapping and cybercrime unit of the state police command, for further investigation.

Using high-tech equipment, police operatives traced Chikezie to his hideout, where he was arrested.

Confessing to the crime, the suspect, admitted that he did it in attempt to have the company write off his debt.

“I owe my company over N900,000.00 and they have been disturbing me to pay back.

“After too much stress, l decided to fake my kidnapping to see if they could write off the debt for me.

“I lodged in the hotel at Ikpoba Hill, in Benin City, and asked my friend to call my boss to announce my kidnapping,” he said.

When asked about the whereabouts of his friend who made the call, he said, “I really don’t know where he is right now. Maybe he has escaped.”

Confirming the story, the state police spokesman, SP Kontongs Bello, said the suspect will be thoroughly investigated, profiled and charge to court.