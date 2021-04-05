Sales Rep fakes own kidnap over N.9m debt

Sales Rep fakes own kidnap over N.9m debt

Monday, April 5, 2021 9:05 pm


Chikezie Precious: fakes own kidnap in Edo

Chikezie Precious: fakes own kidnap in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

A 25-year-old sales representative of a famous pharmaceutical company in Edo state, Chikezie Precious, has been arrested by operatives of the anti-kidnapping and cyber-crime unit of the Edo state police command, for allegedly faking own kidnap.

It was gathered that the suspect who has been working with the  pharmaceutical company for three years, was owing the company some un-remitted money from sales of drug, to the tune of N900,000.00.

Sources had it that, in attempt to make the company write off the debt, Chikezie planned and executed a self-kidnapping scheme.

On the fateful day, while driving the company’s delivery vehicle on the Auchi/Ewohimi/Agbor road, the suspect abandoned it at a spot, left the key on the driver’s seat and took a public transport to Benin city, where he lodged into an hotel at Ikpoba Hill area of the city.

Police sources had it that Chikezie switched off his mobiles phones and asked a friend to call his company’s management to inform them that he had been kidnapped along Ewohimi/Agbor road.

Following the call, the company’s management reported the alleged kidnap at Igbanke police division, where the company vehicle was recovered.

Thereafter, the case was transferred to the anti kidnapping and cybercrime unit of the state police command, for further investigation.

Using high-tech equipment, police operatives traced Chikezie to his hideout, where he was arrested.

Confessing to the crime, the suspect, admitted that he did it in attempt to have the company write off his debt.

“I owe my company over N900,000.00 and they have been disturbing me to pay back.

“After too much stress, l decided to fake my kidnapping to see if they could write off the debt for me.

“I lodged in the hotel at Ikpoba Hill, in Benin City, and asked my friend to call my boss to announce my kidnapping,” he said.

When asked about the whereabouts of his friend who made the call, he said, “I really don’t know where he is right now. Maybe he has escaped.”

Confirming the story, the state police spokesman, SP Kontongs Bello, said the suspect will be thoroughly investigated, profiled and charge to court.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Screen grab from the video released by the bandits showing the abducted students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Kaduna 9 mins ago

    Five kidnapped Forestry College Students regain freedom
    Alh. Ibrahim Idris: turbaned on Sunday with the famous traditional title of Jekadan Sokoto 21 mins ago

    Ex-Gov. Idris turbaned Jekadan Sokoto, preaches peace, national unity
    Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello 42 mins ago

    How youths stopped ‘anti- Buhari campaigners’ in Kogi – Commissioner
    2 hours ago

    Facts on New Olu of Warri, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko
    5 hours ago

    Imo Attack: IGP Deploys Security Reinforcement Squads
    5 hours ago

    APC’s Litmus Tests
    IGP Adamu: blames IPOB for Imo attacks 5 hours ago

    Imo attacks: IGP Adamu blames IPOB, asks police to go after them
    UNIPORT warns against fake recruitment advert 6 hours ago

    UNIPORT warns against fake recruitment advert