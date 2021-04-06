Abia govt reviews, extends curfew to more areas

Abia govt reviews, extends curfew to more areas

Tuesday, April 6, 2021 11:44 pm


Abia Gov. Okezie-Ikpeazu: expands curfew to more areas

Abia Gov. Okezie-Ikpeazu: expands curfew to more areas

By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom
Umuahia, April 6, 2021 (NAN) Abia government has announced a review of the curfew imposed on Aba and Umuahia to between 8pm and 6am as well as included Ohafia and Arochukwu.
This is contained in a statement signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Anthony Agbazuere, on Tuesday in Umuahia.
It stated that the decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Abia State Security Council on Tuesday.
“Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved that the curfew imposed in the state should henceforth commence from 8pm to 6am, and the towns involved are Aba, Umuahia, Ohafia and Arochukwu.
“All citizens are advised to strictly comply to avoid collateral consequences as security agencies are already on alert to ensure airtight enforcement of the curfew.”
The state government had on April 5  imposed a 10pm to 6am curfew on Aba and Umuahia.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    FILE: Burnt police station: Bandits burn Police division in Ehime/Mbano 2 hours ago

    Bandits again set police division in Imo on fire
    Oscar Onyema: completes tenure as as Chief Executive Officer of NSE 2 hours ago

    Onyema completes tenure as NSE’s CEO
    Senator Mamora: Minister of state for health: says states were asked to halt administration of COVID-19 halfway 3 hours ago

    COVID-19: Why states were directed to halt vaccination halfway – FG
    Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: named among Forbes Africa’s “100 Innovations, Inventions and Icons from Africa list 3 hours ago

    Okonjo-Iweala, Ekeinde, Agboola, among Forbes Africa’s 100th innovation, icons’ list
    Omoni: says Police ready to response to attack 3 hours ago

    Imo attack: New security measures at Rivers Police headquarters, Govt House
    Magnus Abe and Rotimi Amaechi: get ultimatum to reconcile 3 hours ago

    Rives APC: Amaechi, Abe get ultimatum to reconcile
    File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria: Wife of a former Surveyor-General of Ekiti, Mrs Funmilola Osalusi abducted 4 hours ago

    Gunmen abduct APC Caretaker Committee Chairman in Rivers
    Yinka Odumakin 5 hours ago

    Yinka Odumakin: “Everybody Get E Own Waka”