At last, Covid-19 vaccines arrive Kogi at night

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

After many months of taking unpopular position on the Coronavirus disease pandemic and its management, Kogi State government has finally taken delivery of its consignment of AstraZenneca vaccines against the dreaded virus. In a manner reminiscent of the Biblical Nicodemus style, the delivery was nocturnal.

The News reports that 16,900 doses of the vaccine were delivered to the State on Monday night. They arrived the State from the FCT precisely at 7:40 on Easter Monday 5th April. Flag off is expected to be Tuesday.

Dr Abubakar Yakubu, the Executive Director of Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (KSPHCDA), led a team of officials from the agency and Kogi Ministry of Health to receive the vaccines at the National Programme on Immunization (NPI) Unit of the State Central Medical Store, Lokoja.

NAN reports that speaking to newsmen shortly after taking delivery of the vaccines, Yakubu said that the most awaited COVID-19 vaccines arrived Kogi from Abuja noting that the state was well prepared for it

”We have about 16,900 doses of the vaccine, and by tomorrow Tuesday we hope to flag off the campaign in the Ministry of Health.

”The firstline of recipients of the vaccines are the health workers which will be demonstrated on Tuesday by 12 noon at the ministry.

”The vaccine administration will be followed by the frontline essential non health workers

like the police, military, NSCDC, Custom men among others”, Yakubu said

He added that the Ministry intended to carry out the campaign as efficient as they could because the state was a bit behind scheduled compared to other States, who had almost completed their 10 days mandatory campaign for the administration of the vaccines.

The Executive Director noted that the state was initially expecting about 45, 000 doses of the vaccines from NPHCDA, which accounted for one per cent of the total population of Kogi State.

”But to our surprise, we are being supplied with 16,900 doses now, I think there will be further reconciliation to send the balance of the doses as soon as possible”, he said.

Also speaking, Alh. Acheku Yusuf, Kogi State Health Promotion Officer, said the Ministry had solicited the support of all relevant stakeholders, and running jingles to ensure adequate sensitisation of the people about the vaccines.

On her part, Mrs Bilikisu Adagiri, the State Cold Chain Officer, said the state was fully prepared for the administration of the vaccines to people above 18 years.

Mr Olumide Ade-Yeye, the Vaccine Security and Logistic Consultant, UNICEF Kogi, said they were happy as a State to be part of those who would participate in COVID-19 vaccination.