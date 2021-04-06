Bandits again set police division in Imo on fire

Bandits again set police division in Imo on fire

Tuesday, April 6, 2021 11:38 pm


FILE: Burnt police station: Bandits burn Police division in Ehime/Mbano

FILE: Burnt police station: Bandits burn Police division in Ehime/Mbano

By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa

Barely 48 hours after unknown gunmen attacked the Police Command in Imo, bandits again razed the Police division in Ehime/Mbano in the state, setting some vehicles on fire on Tuesday.

The Police Spokesman in Imo, SP Orlando Ikeokwu confirmed the attack on the police division to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The  Police Headquarters and the Correctional Center in Imo, were attacked by unknown gunmen on Sunday, while some inmates escaped in the process.

The attack occurred few hours after the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo,  the former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and other government functionaries visited the state to inspect the attacked facilities.

However, the PPRO said no life was lost in the latest  attack.

“Yes I can confirm to you that the police facility was attacked today by bandits.

“No casualty on the part of police, no loss of arms but three vehicles were burnt in the process,” he said.

The attack has brought the number of police facilities destroyed in the state between February and April to five.

They are Obowo, Aboh-Mbaise, Ihite Uboma, Isiala Mbano and Ehime Mbano as well as the police headquarters in the state.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Oscar Onyema: completes tenure as as Chief Executive Officer of NSE 9 mins ago

    Onyema completes tenure as NSE’s CEO
    Senator Mamora: Minister of state for health: says states were asked to halt administration of COVID-19 halfway 17 mins ago

    COVID-19: Why states were directed to halt vaccination halfway – FG
    Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: named among Forbes Africa’s “100 Innovations, Inventions and Icons from Africa list 25 mins ago

    Okonjo-Iweala, Ekeinde, Agboola, among Forbes Africa’s 100th innovation, icons’ list
    Omoni: says Police ready to response to attack 42 mins ago

    Imo attack: New security measures at Rivers Police headquarters, Govt House
    Magnus Abe and Rotimi Amaechi: get ultimatum to reconcile 1 hour ago

    Rives APC: Amaechi, Abe get ultimatum to reconcile
    File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria: Wife of a former Surveyor-General of Ekiti, Mrs Funmilola Osalusi abducted 2 hours ago

    Gunmen abduct APC Caretaker Committee Chairman in Rivers
    Yinka Odumakin 2 hours ago

    Yinka Odumakin: “Everybody Get E Own Waka”
    3 hours ago

    Odumakin stood for Nigeria, Yoruba people – Obasa