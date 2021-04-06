Facts on Acting DIG Usman Alkali, Just Appointed By Buhari

Facts on Acting DIG Usman Alkali, Just Appointed By Buhari

Tuesday, April 6, 2021 3:46 pm


DIG Usman Alkali

Now that the Mohammded Adamu is leaving as the Inspector General of Police, President Mohammadu Buhari has approved the Appointment of DIG Usman Alkali Baba to replace him for now in an acting capacity.

The President extended Adamu’s tenure till the end of March when it expired early this year.

The Man, Alkali, according to the Police High Command

“AIG Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), fdc holds a Masters in Public Administration (MPA) and a BA (ED) in Political Science. A fellow of the National Defence College and a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, DIG Alkali has attended several professional courses/workshops. The Yobe born Police Officer has held several strategic positions in the past.

“These include: Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone-5 Benin, Zone-4 Makurdi, Zone-7 Abuja, Commissioner of Police FCT and Delta Commands amongst others. He was Force Secretary, then Ag. DIG in-charge Finance and Administration. He is now Acting DIG.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    44 mins ago

    Okanlawon Memorial Trust: Dignitaries stress on need to help the vulnerable
    Banner announcing strike by JUSUN members in Rivers 46 mins ago

    Frustrations for lawyers, litigants as judiciary workers’ strike ground courts nationwide
    51 mins ago

    TikTok Strikes Multi-Territory Licensing Deal With South Africa’s SAMRO/CAPASSO
    Alh. Ibrahim Idris: turbaned on Sunday with the famous traditional title of Jekadan Sokoto 7 hours ago

    The mystique of Ibrahim Idris, CON at 72
    NAFDAC: Alerts Nigerians on fake, killer sanitiser 8 hours ago

    NAFDAC alerts Nigerians on dangerous sanitisers
    Matawalle: romance with All Progressives Congress, APC Governors fueling defection rumours 9 hours ago

    Amidst defection rumours, 3 APC governors visit Gov. Matawalle
    Owerri prison: attacked by IPOB 9 hours ago

    Imo attack: NCoS launches operation to recapture over 1800 fleeing inmates
    AstraZeneca says vaccine very effective against COVID-19 9 hours ago

    At last, Covid-19 vaccines arrive Kogi at night