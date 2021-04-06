Facts on Acting DIG Usman Alkali, Just Appointed By Buhari

Now that the Mohammded Adamu is leaving as the Inspector General of Police, President Mohammadu Buhari has approved the Appointment of DIG Usman Alkali Baba to replace him for now in an acting capacity.

The President extended Adamu’s tenure till the end of March when it expired early this year.

The Man, Alkali, according to the Police High Command

“AIG Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), fdc holds a Masters in Public Administration (MPA) and a BA (ED) in Political Science. A fellow of the National Defence College and a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, DIG Alkali has attended several professional courses/workshops. The Yobe born Police Officer has held several strategic positions in the past.

“These include: Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone-5 Benin, Zone-4 Makurdi, Zone-7 Abuja, Commissioner of Police FCT and Delta Commands amongst others. He was Force Secretary, then Ag. DIG in-charge Finance and Administration. He is now Acting DIG.