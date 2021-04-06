Imo attack: New security measures at Rivers Police headquarters, Govt House

Tuesday, April 6, 2021 10:56 pm


Omoni: says Police ready to response to attack

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
The Rivers State Police Command has taken additional security measures to protect its headquarters along Moscow Road in Port Harcourt.
The measures were sequel to Monday’s attacks on the headquarters of the nearby Imo Police Command headquarters and correctional facility in Owerri, the state capital.
It was observed that increased number of patrol vans have deployed at the entrance and exit of the Moscow Road where the Rivers Police Command was located in Port Harcourt.
There has also been increased security presence around the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.
The Spokesperson for the Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, had on Monday said the Police in Rivers State was at alert and capably ready to fight off any aggression from gunmen suspected to be members Eastern Security Network, ESN, the armed wing of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB.
IPOB has been blamed for the attack on the police headquarters in Imo and other federal security formations in South-Eastern states.
