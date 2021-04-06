Rives APC: Amaechi, Abe get ultimatum to reconcile

By Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Some members of All Progressive Congress, APC in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State have given former governor of Rivers State and Minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Senator Magnus Abe between now and July to put aside their differences or face further action.

Rising from an extraordinary meeting of the party held in Ochigba community in Ahoada East LGA over the weekend, the leader of the group, Hon Ibiso Nwuche, said the ultimatum became imperative because the people of the area have not benefited from government since 2015 due to the crisis rocking the Rivers chapter of the party.

The APC stakeholders also reacted to statements credited to Mr. Amaechi directing people from the riverine area of the state to prepare to produce APC governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections.

They pointed out that the comments were personal opinion of the Minister as there were no consultations with ethnic groups in Rivers State noting that Ekpeye ethnic nationality will certainly express her interest in the Governorship Election of 2023.

Nwuche who spoke to journalists shortly after the meeting described the comments as very vague in view of crisis rocking Rivers APC.

He noted that the Ekpeye ethnic nationality, haven not taken a shot at the number one seat since the creation of Rivers State.

The stakeholders said such comments coming from a leader like Rotimi Amaechi is capable of causing crisis in the party as he does not have the consent of the people to decide who APC’s governorship candidate in Rivers State.

Nwuche advised Amaechi to allow internal democracy to thrive as only delegates of the party can through an electoral college decide who will fly the party’s flag, noting that APC is not a one man party but for progressive minded persons.