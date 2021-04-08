Adeboye confirms release of 8 kidnapped RCCG members

When on 26 March, eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) were kidnapped while on transit along Kachia road in the southern part of Kaduna state by some unknown assailants, the church went into serious prayers.

Now, God has answered their prayers. Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of RCCG, in a tweet today, confirmed the release of the eight members of his church.

He wrote with éclat: “Today I got the exciting news that our brethren who were in captivity of kidnappers have all been released and taken to the hospital for checkup and tests. Glory be to Jesus.”