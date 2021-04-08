C&S Prophet Sobowale, 50, arrested over rape of 17-year-old church member

By Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Tayo Shobowale, a 50 -year – old prophet in charge of Cherubim & Seraphim church, Oke-igbala, Ifo Ogun state, has been arrested by officers of Ogun Police Command, for having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 17- year- old member of the church (name withheld).

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi spokesperson for the command in a statement issued to journalists in Abeokuta stated that the suspect was arrested, following a report lodged at the family support unit of Ota area command by the victim, who was accompanied by her mother.

The victim had told the Police that sometimes in March 2021, the prophet invited her to the church for prayer, and that the prophet took advantage of being alone with him in the church to forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

The victim further stated that, after the illicit affair, the prophet ordered her to take a spiritual bath in the church with an already spiritually prepared candle, which he used to rub all over her body.

The victim complained that since then, she has been having spiritual attack which always make her to fall down and remain unconscious for hours.

Upon the report, the Area Commander Ota, ACP Muhideen Obe, detailed his family support unit to the scene where the randy prophet was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect initially denied the allegations, but when he was confronted by the victim, it was very difficult for him to absolve himself of the allegations.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered a thorough investigation of the case and that the suspect be charged to court as soon as the investigation is conclude