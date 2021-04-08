C&S Prophet Sobowale, 50, arrested over rape of 17-year-old church member

C&S Prophet Sobowale, 50, arrested over rape of 17-year-old church member

Thursday, April 8, 2021 9:13 pm


Prophet Sobowale: arrested over rape of a 17 years old girl

Prophet Sobowale: arrested over rape of a 17 years old girl

By Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Tayo Shobowale, a 50 -year – old prophet in charge of Cherubim & Seraphim church, Oke-igbala, Ifo Ogun state, has been arrested by officers of Ogun Police Command, for having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 17- year- old member of the church (name withheld).

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi spokesperson for the command in a statement issued to journalists in Abeokuta stated that the suspect was arrested, following a report lodged at the family support unit of Ota area command by the victim, who was accompanied by her mother.

The victim had told the Police that sometimes in March 2021, the prophet invited her to the church for prayer, and that the prophet took advantage of being alone with him in the church to forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

The victim further stated that, after the illicit affair, the prophet ordered her to take a spiritual bath in the church with an already spiritually prepared candle, which he used to rub all over her body.

The victim complained that since then, she has been having spiritual attack which always make her to fall down and remain unconscious for hours.

Upon the report, the Area Commander Ota, ACP Muhideen Obe, detailed his family support unit to the scene where the randy prophet was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect initially denied the allegations, but when he was confronted by the victim, it was very difficult for him to absolve himself of the allegations.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered a thorough investigation of the case and that the suspect be charged to court as soon as the investigation is conclude

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Prince Deeka 11 hours ago

    Police exhume remains of CDC chairman buried alive in Rivers
    Wike: stops meeting of United Igbo Community in Rivers 13 hours ago

    Rivers: Wike stops United Igbo Community meeting
    13 hours ago

    Shell Fish Farming can Transform Nigeria’s Economy – FUTA Don
    17 hours ago

    Queen Elizabeth’s Husband, Prince Philip, dies at 99
    19 hours ago

    Deus Ex Machina and the Fate of Nations
    Tambuwal: Chairman, PDP Governors' Forum 20 hours ago

    PDP Governors plot how to rescue Nigeria from APC in Benue
    Chief Abiodun Adefulire: installed Itagbuyi of Ile-Oluji Kingdom 21 hours ago

    Abiodun Adefulire: Home honour for distinguished retired Chief Magistrate
    The controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Nile River (MIT Global Change photo) 21 hours ago

    Sudan reiterates keenness to reach deal satisfying all Nile Dam parties