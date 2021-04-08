How I handle negative comments about my marital status – Rita Dominic

Rita Dominic, one of Nigeria’s most beautiful actresses, has revealed how she handles negative comments from the public on her marital status and romantic relationships.

The actress who insisted that she will not rush into marriage to please the public revealed this during her appearance on this week’s episode of #WithChude.

The veteran actress said, “I respect the institution of marriage as my parents were married till they died, and they had a beautiful relationship.

“The problem is at some point, it begins to annoy you because of how much importance people have placed on it.

“ I do want to marry, and I want to get it right once and for all. You know, we make such a big deal of it; we force people and put pressure on them to go in.

“When they eventually rush into this union, they make mistakes because they were only trying to please people”.

“For Rita Dominic, when it comes to handling negativity from the public as regards her marital status and romantic relationships, the strategy is simply to ignore their comments.

“Over the years, it has stopped irritating me because people will always speculate.

“They do this because they don’t have anything tangible, so they create stories and rumours.

“I am at a place where I just laugh at their rumours. Being popular, you have to come to terms with the fact that people will create untrue stories. Some people will argue and say there is no smoke without fire, and to those ones, I say, darling, there are smoke machines”, she said.

Only recently, the trailblazing actress broke the internet with images of her never-before-seen partner.

When asked about the reason for the reveal, she said, “once in a while, you want to share certain things with people, and I felt like my lover had been there for me for decades. We all had a bad year last year with COVID, and we could do with some happiness.”

Rita attributed her success and 23-year industry relevance to her ability to learn and evolve, saying, “I never rest on my laurels, I see the need to constantly learn and grow in my craft while also having an open mind to learn from everybody,” she said.

