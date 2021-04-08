I Wants to Inspire the Next Generation of Brand Influencers – Tino Taupe

When Tino Taupe was contemplating a career in network marketing, he didn’t have the option of meeting industry leaders personally for advice. In fact, he encountered the idea by accident, hearing about it at a hairdresser’s appointment.

All this contributed in making the early period of his career a test in dedication and hard work. “The first five years of my entrepreneurial journey I drove almost one million kilometers to do meetings, meet people and build my reputation,” he said. “I had to sacrifice a lot of things: I never went to parties or clubs, I sacrificed family time, I skipped birthdays and reunions, I did no vacations, and focused on my work instead.”

Fortunately, all that work has paid off for the Austrian who is now one of the world’s fastest-growing network marketers as well as social media influencers. The 29-year-old has generated over $100 million in sales as well as become a sought-after speaker at conferences across the world. It has now motivated him to want to help others navigate those uncertain early periods.

“I want to help as many people as possible,” he explains. “My plan is to help thousands of people succeed in sales and the financial markets. Also, I’m planning on building my own Online University which is basically an Online course that will help people succeed in Network Marketing and profit from my eight years of experience. I want to give out as much value to as many people as I possibly can.”

Already, he has started to set his plan in motion by sharing his ideas with over 10,000 people. “In the last few years, I traveled the whole world, spoke in front of hundreds of thousands of people, helped more than ten thousand people create a part-time income, thousands to create a full-time income and helped another 25 people to create a six-figure income.”