Kidnappers seize Imo king, his cabinet chiefs

Thursday, April 8, 2021 1:46 pm


Silhouette of kidnappers. Credit: Daily Trust

There is a contagion of crimes going on in Nigeria. Not long after Ehime Mbano police station was attacked by some suspected hoodlums, His Royal Highness, Eze Charles Iroegbu, the traditional ruler of Umuezie community of Nguru Mbaise in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State and his cabinet chiefs have been abducted by some unknown persons.
Apart from being the traditional ruler of his town, Eze Iroegbu, is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of All States Mass Transit.
The victims were coming from a traditional wedding at Mbano when they were kidnapped by some assailants carrying heavy weapons.

The kidnappers took away the traditional ruler and his cabinet members, leaving their three vehicles behind.

The Police are yet to issue any statement, confirming or denying what happened.

 

 

