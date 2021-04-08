National Sports Festival in Benin Continues

National Sports Festival in Benin Continues

Thursday, April 8, 2021 3:00 pm


National Sports Festival, Benin,

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has clarified that the 20th National Sports Festival, Edo 2020, is going on as planned with competitions going on as scheduled.

The Ministry and the Main Organizing Committee (MOC)for the festival said they “are unaware of any plans or threat by the Edo State Government to shut down the sports festival as there has been no official meeting or communication that relayed such information.”

The statement from the Ministry has it further: “The Honorable Minister, Permanent Secretary and Directors are on ground in Benin City where the Festival is holding, and it is expected that the Edo State Government would formally invite the Ministry for a meeting should any urgency exist around the National Sports Festival or communicate officiallywith the Main Organizing Committee (MOC) for the festival.The Ministry has no such communication.

For the records, the Edo State government due to the cost implications of postponements occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic requested financial assistance from the Federal government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. The Ministry has since been at work to secure the financial assistance which it believes is being processed. The MYSD and EDSG are determined to deliver a successful National Sports Festival.”

