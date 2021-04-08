PDP schedules South West congress for Monday

Thursday, April 8, 2021 3:19 pm


PDP

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has scheduled the South West congress of the party for Monday, April 12 in Oshogbo, Osun.

The PDP disclosed this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Thursday.

“The PDP national leadership wish to assure of working with all stakeholders to achieve a seamless and unifying congress of our great party in the South West.

“The PDP urges all leaders of our party, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party in the South-West and the nation at large to be accordingly guided,” he said.

Ologbondiyan commended the spirit of understanding, unanimity and selflessness exhibited by South West PDP leaders and stakeholders on issues related to the zone.

