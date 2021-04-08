Police rescue 2 Chinese miners kidnapped in Osun

Police rescue 2 Chinese miners kidnapped in Osun

Thursday, April 8, 2021 4:45 pm


Officers of Nigeria Police Force: rescue kidnapped Chinese miners in Osun

Officers of Nigeria Police Force: Officers of Nigeria Police Force: rescue kidnapped Chinese miners in Osun

By Olajide Idowu

The Police Command in Osun, on Thursday  said two Chinese miners kidnapped at a gold mining site at Okepa/Itikan Village, Ifewara, Atakunmosa-West Local Government Area of Osun on Monday, had been rescued.

Police spokesperson in the state, SP Yemisi Opalola, said the kidnapped persons were rescued at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The Police Command in Osun have rescued the two Chinese miners, Zhao Jian, 33 and Wen, 50, who were kidnapped on April 5, at a gold mining site in Ifewara, Osun.

“It will be recalled that the state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, drafted a combined reinforcement of Police Tactical units, JTF, and other security outfits to search and rescue the kidnapped persons.

“It is with great delight to inform members of the public that the kidnapped Chinese nationals were rescued at about 9 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday) unhurt.

“Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to arrest their kidnappers,” he said.

Opalola added that the CP enjoined members of the public to support, co-operate, and collaborate with the police in fighting crime, so as to bring it to the barest minimum.

“Members of the public are called upon to always provide the police with credible and prompt information, as this will always help in forestalling future incidents,” he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Prince Deeka 11 hours ago

    Police exhume remains of CDC chairman buried alive in Rivers
    Wike: stops meeting of United Igbo Community in Rivers 13 hours ago

    Rivers: Wike stops United Igbo Community meeting
    13 hours ago

    Shell Fish Farming can Transform Nigeria’s Economy – FUTA Don
    17 hours ago

    Queen Elizabeth’s Husband, Prince Philip, dies at 99
    19 hours ago

    Deus Ex Machina and the Fate of Nations
    Tambuwal: Chairman, PDP Governors' Forum 20 hours ago

    PDP Governors plot how to rescue Nigeria from APC in Benue
    Chief Abiodun Adefulire: installed Itagbuyi of Ile-Oluji Kingdom 21 hours ago

    Abiodun Adefulire: Home honour for distinguished retired Chief Magistrate
    The controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Nile River (MIT Global Change photo) 21 hours ago

    Sudan reiterates keenness to reach deal satisfying all Nile Dam parties