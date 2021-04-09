Hepatitis B scare: Restaurant, suya spot sealed off in Kano

Friday, April 9, 2021 8:47 am


By Ramatu Garba

The Kano State Consumer Protection Council (KSCPC) has sealed off Down Town Restaurant and Alkhairi Suya spot after tests showed that seven of their workers tested positive for Hepatitis B.

According to the Council, the closure of the restaurant and suya (kebab) spot in the Kano metropolis was to curtail the spread of Hepatitis B among their patrons.

The Council’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Musbahu Yakasai, said this in a statement he signed and issued to newsmen on Thursday in Kano.

While sealing off the two areas, the Acting-Managing Director of the council, Alhaji Baffa Dan-Agundi, said it was necessary after some of their employees tested positive to Hepatitis B.

Dan-Agundi was represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Nasiru Na’ibawa.

He explained that the action was taken to curtail the spread of Hepatitis B, especially among the customers of the two facilities.

“The affected eatery is Down Town Restaurant, located at Bompai Road,  and Alkhairi Suya Spot located at Maiduguri Road.

“One infected person was identified at Down Town Restaurant and six others were detected at Alkhairi Suya spot after tests showed that they were positive with Hepatitis B,” Dan-Agundi  said.

He called on all restaurateurs and suya spot operators in the state not to relent in checking the health status of their employees.

