Killings: ACF asks Northern youths to stop ‘evil plan’ against Igbo, others

By Hassana Yakubu

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has frowned at the unfortunate killings of some northerners in the South East and called on security agencies to investigate the killings and fish out the culprits.

It however warned against reprisal killing as allegedly being planned by some youths in the North, describing such plans as ‘evil.’

This is part of the forum’s resolution at the end of its National Executive Council meeting (NEC) on Thursday in Kaduna, as contained in the communique released by the ACF National Publicity, Mr Emmanuel Yawe.

The meeting was presided over by ACF National Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbe,

The Northern body also called on Nigerian leaders to exercise restraint in their utterances over the current security challenges.

“We also warn our youths who have suddenly started distributing messages on the social media calling on reprisal attacks on Ibos and their business interests in the north.

“We the Arewa Consultative Forum stand against all lawless acts of self help and call on all northern youths to stop such evil plans.”

The ACF expressed displeasure at the state of affairs in the region, noting that activities of insurgents, kidnappers and bandits had stunted the progress and development of the region.

It also decried the utterances of some actors and leaders who sought to inflame regional, ethnic and religious divisions in the country.

The Forum unveiled a new firm, ARECON Integrated Company, which would serve as its business arm.

“Already contacts have been made with the Minister of the FCT and some state governors of the North who have promised land to facilitate the takeoff of ARECON LTD,” it stated.

ACF also said it will meet with the Federal and Kaduna State Governments on the plight of students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization who have been in captivity since March 11.

The forum regretted that the kidnapped students had remained in captivity and the Kaduna state government has not done much to get them released.

It therefore agreed to take up their plight with the state and federal government.