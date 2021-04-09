NNPC Assures Kebbi State of Commitment to Renewable Energy Project

NNPC Assures Kebbi State of Commitment to Renewable Energy Project

Friday, April 9, 2021 1:16 am


 

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, (Right) presenting a memento to the Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu during his visit to the NNPC Towers .. Thursday

NNPC Assures Kebbi State of Commitment to Renewable Energy Project
The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has restated its commitment to the partnership with the Government of Kebbi State for the production of biofuels, describing the project as viable and in tandem with the global transition to renewable energy.
The Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, disclosed this while receiving the Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Thursday.
He said the rice production programme in the state was a definite boost to the biofuels project, adding that the linkage of the agricultural sector with the energy sector would facilitate economic growth and bring prosperity to the citizens.
“We will go ahead and renew the Memorandum of Understanding and bring in any necessary amendment that is required to make this business run faster,” the GMD stated.
Mallam Kyari also hinted of plans for the Corporation to resume active exploration activities in the Sokoto Basin.
Earlier in his remarks, the Kebbi State Governor expressed appreciation to the NNPC for its cooperation on the biofuel project.
He said the cassava programme was well on course but the same cannot be said of the sugarcane programme as the targeted milestone was yet to be attained.
Governor Bagudu assured the GMD of his commitment to the success of the project.
Kebbi state is one of the states the Corporation is in partnership with for the development of renewable energy.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Prince Deeka 11 hours ago

    Police exhume remains of CDC chairman buried alive in Rivers
    Wike: stops meeting of United Igbo Community in Rivers 13 hours ago

    Rivers: Wike stops United Igbo Community meeting
    13 hours ago

    Shell Fish Farming can Transform Nigeria’s Economy – FUTA Don
    17 hours ago

    Queen Elizabeth’s Husband, Prince Philip, dies at 99
    19 hours ago

    Deus Ex Machina and the Fate of Nations
    Tambuwal: Chairman, PDP Governors' Forum 20 hours ago

    PDP Governors plot how to rescue Nigeria from APC in Benue
    Chief Abiodun Adefulire: installed Itagbuyi of Ile-Oluji Kingdom 21 hours ago

    Abiodun Adefulire: Home honour for distinguished retired Chief Magistrate
    The controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Nile River (MIT Global Change photo) 21 hours ago

    Sudan reiterates keenness to reach deal satisfying all Nile Dam parties