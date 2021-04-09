PDP Governors plot how to rescue Nigeria from APC in Benue

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet today in Makurdi, the Benue State capital to fine-tune strategies on how to strengthen the party to “rescue the nation from the rudderless All Progressives Congress administration that has plunged the country into the current avoidable crises of governance.”

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Mr. Cyril Maduabum, noted that the meeting would be hosted by the Benue State Governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom.

He added that the governors will also deliberate over the state of insecurity across the country.

The statement added that the parley would come up with implementable blueprint for tackling insecurity and sundry criminality facing the nation.

The meeting would also afford the governors, an opportunity to review the state of the party.

The statement added that the Enugu State Governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, had already arrived at Makurdi for the meeting.

It stated that the chairman of the forum, who is the Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, was being expected alongside Governors Nyesom Wike, Ifeanyi Okowa, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ben Ayade from Rivers, Delta, Abia and Cross River states, respectively.

Others are Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Darius Ishaku (Taraba) and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State.