Queen Elizabeth’s Husband, Prince Philip, dies at 99

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburg and husband of of the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II is dead.

According to a statement by Buckingham Palace today, Friday, 9 April, 2021:

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“Further announcements will be made in due course.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,” a royal communication reads.