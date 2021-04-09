Rivers: Wike stops United Igbo Community meeting

Rivers: Wike stops United Igbo Community meeting

Friday, April 9, 2021 4:50 pm


Wike: stops meeting of United Igbo Community in Rivers

Wike: stops meeting of United Igbo Community in Rivers

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers Government on Friday asked security agencies to stop a general meeting of United Igbo Community scheduled for Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Oyigbo in Oyigbo Local Government Area of State

The State Government in a statement by Paulinus Nsirim, Commissioner for Information and Communications said the meeting cannot hold for security reasons.

However, the government was not specific about the security threat.

”Rivers State Government has cancelled the planned general meeting of the United Igbo Community scheduled for Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Oyigbo in Oyigbo Local Government Area because of security reasons.”

“Security agencies have therefore been directed to ensure that the said meeting does not hold to forestall a breakdown of law and order in the area.”

But it was gathered that the attacks may be related to recent attacks on security formations in Imo State and other parts of the Southeast.

The Oyigbo area of Port Harcourt which shares border with Imo State was considered the epicenter of the Indigenous People of Biafra, the group that has been blamed for recent attacks on prisons and police stations in Owerri in Rivers.

Hoodlums suspected to be members of IPOB attacked security formations during which they killed six soldiers and a policeman among other atrocities in the violence that trailed #EndSars protests in Rivers State.

Governor Nyesom Wike had consequently imposed curfew on the area on October 21, 2020.

The curfew imposed in a statewide broadcast by Governor Wike was initially for 24 hours before it was relaxed to 12 hours and is till on till today.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Prince Deeka 11 hours ago

    Police exhume remains of CDC chairman buried alive in Rivers
    13 hours ago

    Shell Fish Farming can Transform Nigeria’s Economy – FUTA Don
    17 hours ago

    Queen Elizabeth’s Husband, Prince Philip, dies at 99
    19 hours ago

    Deus Ex Machina and the Fate of Nations
    Tambuwal: Chairman, PDP Governors' Forum 20 hours ago

    PDP Governors plot how to rescue Nigeria from APC in Benue
    Chief Abiodun Adefulire: installed Itagbuyi of Ile-Oluji Kingdom 21 hours ago

    Abiodun Adefulire: Home honour for distinguished retired Chief Magistrate
    The controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Nile River (MIT Global Change photo) 21 hours ago

    Sudan reiterates keenness to reach deal satisfying all Nile Dam parties
    Suya: Suya spot sealed off in Kano over fears of Hepatitis B 21 hours ago

    Hepatitis B scare: Restaurant, suya spot sealed off in Kano