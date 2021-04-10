Attack by Gunmen! Ekiti King Escapes Death, Now in Hospital

Attack by Gunmen! Ekiti King Escapes Death, Now in Hospital

Saturday, April 10, 2021 2:48 pm


Silhouette of gunmen, kidnappers and bandits. Photo credit: Daily Nigerian

Adetutu Ajayi, the Oba of Ewu Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti State, is receiving treatment at a secret hospitalised right now. That was after some gunmen shot at his car in the evening of Friday, 9 April, 2021. He was travelling to Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state when the assailants came.

This was confirmed by Sunday Abutu, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State. In his words: “Despite the rigorous joint patrol, raiding of blackspots and combing of bushes/forests comprising the Amotekun Corps, vigilante groups, local hunters, chiefs, drivers union, motorcycle riders, farmers and other stakeholders carried out simultaneously on Friday across the 16 local governments areas of the state, some unknown gunmen mischievously defiled the operation, came out and attacked the Elewu of Ewu Ekiti, Oba Ajayi while he was on transit between Ewu Ekiti and Ayetoro Ekiti at about 1900 hours.

“The operation was aimed at dislodging and apprehending the miscreants in their hideouts as directed by the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo.

“The Commissioner of Police, while assuring the general public that the perpetrators will be brought to book, has pledged that the Police Command shall continue to work with relevant security outfits, ministries, stakeholders, and organizations to ensure that criminality is brought to zero across the state.

“The spirit of officers of the Command and other supporting agencies and groups still remain high as the operation still continues indefinitely to stamp out the bandits,” Abutu said

This happened just a day after some desperadoe invaded a petrol station at Isan Ekiti in the same local government area and abducted Itakorodo Adebayo, the manager of the station, after sporadic gunshots.

 

