Celebration as kidnapped Imo king regains freedom

He was on his way from a funeral when some gun wielding desperados blocked his way, abducted him and his cabinet members, otherwise known as the chiefs-in-council.

However, Royal Highness, Eze Charles Iroegbu, All States Mass Transit boss and the traditional ruler of Umuezie community of Nguru Mbaise in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State has regained his freedom.

A palace source was quoted by TNG Saturday:

“The king and his chiefs are back in the palace as I speak to you. The people and entire community have come out and have erupted in dance and songs rejoicing with them. And I can confirm that no ransom was paid.”

