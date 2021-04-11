5000 displaced, many abducted in Boko Haram attack on Adamawa communities

Sunday, April 11, 2021 12:55 pm


Governor Ahmed Fintiri of Adamawa State

Dr Mohammed Sulaiman, the executive secretary, Adamawa Emergency Management Agency has said members of Boko Haram the insurgents  who attacked Kwapre village in Dugwaba District of Hong Local Government Area of the state last Friday afternoon came in nine vehicles.
Suleiman said this in Yola on Sunday while revealing that over 5000 persons were displaced in communities in the area during the attack.
According to him, many villages  in Dugwaba district, including Kwapre are few kilometres away from Sambisa forest the  insurgents used to stage the attacks.
He also said that the insurgents surrounded the village and killed seven people, including three children.

“During the attack, 50 houses, worship centres, markets and schools were burnt.

“Many people, including women, girls and men, were kidnapped by the attackers .

” However, we received a report that eight persons among the kidnapped victims escaped.

“The displaced during the attack and are taking refuge in near by villages,” he said.

Mr  Simon Yakubu, the District Head of Dugwaba, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola that the attackers invaded the village at about 1 p.m. and started  shooting.
“During the attack that lasted for more than two hours, more than 20 persons are injured and no fewer than 20 persons were kidnapped by the attackers.
“Places of worship, schools, shops food stores and village head house were destroyed,” Yakubu said.
He said that the injured had been receiving treatment at Hong General Hospital, while two persons who were critically injured by gunshot had been referred to Federal Medical Centre, Yola.
He also recalled that in 2014, Kwapre village was attacked and destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents.
When contacted, Mr. James Pukuma, Chairman, Hong Local Government Area, said that normalcy has returned to the area as security and local security groups had been deployed to protect lives and property.
He called on the people of the area to be vigilant and report any suspicious move to the nearest security agency for quick response.
DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Adamawa, confirmed the attack.
