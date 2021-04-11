5000 displaced, many abducted in Boko Haram attack on Adamawa communities

According to him, many villages in Dugwaba district, including Kwapre are few kilometres away from Sambisa forest the insurgents used to stage the attacks.

“During the attack, 50 houses, worship centres, markets and schools were burnt. “Many people, including women, girls and men, were kidnapped by the attackers . ” However, we received a report that eight persons among the kidnapped victims escaped. “The displaced during the attack and are taking refuge in near by villages,” he said.

Mr Simon Yakubu, the District Head of Dugwaba, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola that the attackers invaded the village at about 1 p.m. and started shooting.

“During the attack that lasted for more than two hours, more than 20 persons are injured and no fewer than 20 persons were kidnapped by the attackers.

“Places of worship, schools, shops food stores and village head house were destroyed,” Yakubu said.

He said that the injured had been receiving treatment at Hong General Hospital, while two persons who were critically injured by gunshot had been referred to Federal Medical Centre, Yola.

He also recalled that in 2014, Kwapre village was attacked and destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents.

He also said that the insurgents surrounded the village and killed seven people, including three children.