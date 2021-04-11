How PDP can regain power in Anambra – Governorship aspirant

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Dr Ifedi Okewnna, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Aspirant for Anambra 2021 Governorship Election, says the right candidate and working in unity are critical factors for the party to regain power in the state.

Okewnna stated this while speaking with newsmen shortly after submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Saturday.

He said one of the major reasons PDP had not been able to regain power in Anambra was disunity among party members after primaries of the party.

“I know that one of our greatest challenges is that we are always factionalised after the primary election. This time around, we will put in more effort and ensure that we are not divided.

“If I get the party’s ticket, I will unite all the contending forces in the state. When that happens, we will go to the election united and victory is sure,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the number of aspirants contesting for the party’s ticket would not be a challenge.

“We are 15 aspirants. I remember there was a time that we were up to 40. There is nothing to worry about,” Okewnna said.

He, however, advised party leaders and delegates in the state to ensure that the right candidate emerged from the primaries.

He urged the state PDP delegates to vote wisely at the party primary election.

“PDP has been out of power for 16 years in Anambra, we cannot afford to loss power for another eight years,” he added.