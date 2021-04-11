How we stopped bandits from kidnapping 15 persons in Kaduna – Police

Sunday, April 11, 2021 12:38 pm


Nigerian Policemen: rescue 15 kidnapped persons, cattles in Kaduna

The police command in Kaduna State has stopped kidnappers and cattle rustlers from going away with 15 persons and 32 cows respectively.
Narrating how the feat was achieved, ASP Mohammed Jalige, Kaduna Police Command spokesperson said on Fridat afternoon, gunmen suspected to be bandits  blocked Buruku  Birnin Gwari Road around Unguwan Yako forest in an attempt to kidnap occupants of two Volkswagen salon cars.
But a swift response by police forced the marauding bandits to retreat and flee into the forest with bullet wounds, abandoning their victims.
“The operatives however, searched the entire area and successfully rescued 15 victims unhurt ,”he said.
He said that the drivers of the vehicles sustained varying degrees of injuries and were receiving treatment.
Jalige said that the remaining victims have been profiled and subsequently reunited with their respective families.
He said rigorous patrol and manhunt for the fleeing bandits was of topmost priority to the command.
On the cattle rustlers, Jalige said the command received an intelligence report last Thursday afternoon indicating that some  bandits were sighted around Dutsin Gaya village in Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA), moving large herds of cattle strongly suspected to be have been rustled.
‘The command on getting the information as usual, operatives were mobilised to the area and engaged the bandits in fierce gun battle which forced them to take to their heels with bullet wounds while the operatives recovered 32 rustled cows.
Jalige  reassured  of the command relentless effort in securing public space and to create an enabling environment for legitimate business to thrive in the state.
