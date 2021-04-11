“Let Your Word Be Your Bond” – CIBN Charges Ecobank Management Trainees

“Let Your Word Be Your Bond” – CIBN Charges Ecobank Management Trainee

The Registrar/Chief Executive, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), ‘Seye Awojobi has called on graduands of Ecobank Nigeria Academy to make their word their bond to excel in the banking profession. The CIBN Registrar who gave this charge at the virtual graduation of the Ecobank Management Development Programme (EMDP) Batch 3 trainees in Lagos, emphasized integrity, honesty, trust as principal values to excel in their chosen career. He enjoined them to imbibe the ethics of the profession.

The EMDP batch 3 comprises 16 graduates who were trained at the Ecobank Nigeria Academy for 21 months. The Ecobank Graduate and Management Development programs develop officers and young graduates to become experts in the financial industry and model citizens of the country. As of December 2020, 55 graduate trainees and 70 management trainees respectively have been placed in strategic roles across the Bank.

According to Awojobi, “You should really be grateful and count yourself lucky for this platform extended to you by Ecobank to make a life career. Know that a career is not an activity but a journey; a marathon, not sprint. keep a tenacity of purpose; remain focused, be ready for challenges and enhance your skills and knowledge to excel in this profession. I commend Ecobank Nigeria’s various initiatives targeted at building the capacity of its workforce. Over the years, the bank has accorded priority to various learning and development initiatives which exposes staff to new career development within the banking industry. Such competency improvement is important for the banking sector; it aligns with the current dynamics of the industry and global best practice.”

In his contribution, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, reiterated that the Bank’s deliberate policy to train and equip its workforce was in line with its transformation drive to make the financial institution the most preferred in the country. He admonished the graduands to remain ethical and diligent in the delivery of the vision of the bank to become the most preferred financial services payments brand in Nigeria to support the economic development of households and growth of trade, manufacturing and commerce in Nigeria and Africa.

“My advice to you is to imbibe the values of this great institution. Live the values of Respect, Accountability, Customer Centricity, Integrity, Excellence and Team work as encapsulated in RACEIT. Be courageous, rise above fears and do what is right at all times. Be ready to learn and unlearn to reach your envisaged destination. To make a difference as a banker, you must have willingness to adapt and take ownership of yourself. Keep your bonding and use it positively not only professionally but in your personal life and be a good Ecobanker at all times,” he stated.

Also speaking, Group Executive, Human Resources, Yves Mayilamene, represented by Group Head, Talent Learning and Organisational Development, Simon Rey advised the graduands to always strive for excellence in their respective roles. While assuring them of the Bank’s support to grow in their career, he tasked them on sustainable results.

Welcoming the graduands to the bank, Head, Human Resources, Ecobank Nigeria, Kunle Adewuyi, emphasized that Ecobank is a performance-based organization, urging them to focus on their job and be result oriented. He added, “I want all of you to look at the future and decide where you will be in the next five years or so in this great institution. I see future managing directors, Treasurers and others among you. But you have to decide that from today. You must imbibe the culture of the bank and I can assure you that the future is bright.”