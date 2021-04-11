Police begin manhunt for kidnappers of Catholic Priest in Imo

Sunday, April 11, 2021 9:58 pm


Silhouette of gunmen, kidnappers and bandits. Photo credit: Daily Nigerian

By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa

The Police Commissioner in Imo, Nassiru Mohammed, says he has activated tactical units of the command to rescue Rev. Marcel Onyeocha and arrest his kidnappers.

The police commissioner, in a statement issued on Sunday by the command’s Spokesman, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, called for calm, assuring that the priest would be rescued.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Onyeocha, of Mother Theresa of Goldgotha Catholic Church, World Bank, Owerri was kidnapped around Ihube in Okigwe Local Government Area of the state on April 10.

The statement read: “One Bissong Atugu reported that on April10, at about 7:45 pm., while driving from Enugu to Owerri with a Nissan Exterra SUV, in company with one Rev. Fr. Marcel Onyeocha, the vehicle developed fault around Ihube in Okigwe LGA.

“As they step down to check the vehicle, a group of people, believed to be Fulani herdsmen, emerged from the bush and inflicted injuries on him, while the priest was kidnapped and taken to an unknown destination.

“Sequel to the above, the CP has activated all the tactical teams of the command, with a view to rescuing the priest and possibly arresting the culprits.”

He assured that the command would do everything possible to ensure the rescue of the priest.

