Police rescue 11 kidnapped persons in Zamfara

“On April 8, police operatives attached to operation Puff Adder deployed to Rawayya-Yarkala axis were alerted of presence of large numbers of bandits who were moving to Yarkala village on an attack.
“Receiving the distress call, the operatives mobilised and dislodged the bandits, as a result, they fled to the forest with possible gun shot wounds.
“In the course of mopping up the scene, an AK-47 rifle marked 1983NI2328 and a magazine containing 10 rounds of live ammunition belonging to one of the fleeing bandits was recovered and is now in police custody,” he said.
