Police rescue 11 kidnapped persons in Zamfara

“On April 9, the command, in collaboration with the state Ministry for Security and Home Affairs, secured the unconditional release of 11 kidnapped victims by a group who took them to a forest near Gobirawan Chali in Maru Local Government Area,” he said.

He said “10 out of the 11 victims are natives of Kyakyaka, Tungar Haki and Gidan Ango villages of Gusau Local Government Area in Zamfara, while the other victim is from Kaduna State”.

He said the release of the kidnapped victims was part of ongoing peace process enunciated by Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara.

“All the rescued victims have been debriefed by the police and later handed over to the Ministry for Security and Home Affairs that will reunite them with their families.

“Investigation regarding the abduction of the victims has begun and the outcome will be made public,” Shehu said.