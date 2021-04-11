Sultan charges Nigerians on inter-religious harmony

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammed Sa’ad Abubakar III has extolled the spirit of love, peace and religious tolerance existinng between Muslims and Christians in Anyigba, Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State. He urged members of faith-based organisations in other places to emulate the Anyigba example for a better society.

The Sultan said this on Saturday in Anyigba during the dedication of a 1,800 capacity Ultral modern Central Mosque solely constructed and donated to the community by former Kogi State Governor and Jakardan Sokoto, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris. The ceremony was witnessed by many Christians led by Rev. Fr. John Bosco who gave a goodwill message as representative of the Catholic Bishop of Idah, Most Rev. Anthony Adaji.

Sultan Abubakar eulogized the former Governor for his selfless giving to the works of God in the two dominant religions and urged him to keep up the good character. He noted that the Anyigba Mosque would be the third he would commissioning for the former Governor and encouraged others to emulate him through generous donations to the works of God.

The Sultan heads all Muslims in the country reminded of the Ramadan season and forthcoming fasting. He implored them to pray fervently for peace and development of the country

Giving an insight into why he is involved in charity and community development projects, Idris explained his involvement was not because he had too much money but his own modest way of showing appreciation to God for his love and countless blessings.

“God has been good to me all through my life. I know I cannot pay him for his superlative mercies to me. I am grateful for what God has done for me. In fact, God loves me so much that I believe he loves me more than everybody. I’m not saying he does not love others, but I know he loves me more.I feel there is no better way of thanking him than to provide a place where others can come and worship him.” He said.

He listed some evidences of God’s love to include the miraculous survival of three of his children in a 2006 plane crash that claimed many lives, his narrow escapes from many serious accidents, and his business and political successes. “In fact, if I have to start counting God’s blessings and love for me, there will be no space to contain them.”

Aside the Anyigba Central Mosque, Idris started building worship centers like Mosques and Churches nearly two decades ago long before he became Governor.

He has successfully executed similar initiatives in Idah, Ejule and Abejukolo all in Kogi East and called on other privileged persons to imbibe the virtue of giving back to God and the society, irrespective of their religion.