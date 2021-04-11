The last time Prince Philip and I Met- Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria has revealed the venue and circumstance of his last meeting with Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth 11’s husband who just died.

Jonathan said this when he expressed his condolences to Queen Elizabeth and Great Britain. Jonathan said he and Philip met in 2011. That was at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Perth, Australia.

According to Jonathan: “His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was an epitome of duty. Duty to God, his family, his nation and the commonwealth.

“His death, at the age of 99, is a sad occasion for the commonwealth; that veritable institution to which both he and Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, gave the most valuable service.

“I met the Duke of Edinburgh during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Perth, Australia, in 2011, and I found him to be most gentlemanly.

“His lifelong service to humanity included his many charitable causes, and his commitment to youth development.

“On behalf of my family and the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, I commiserate with the British Royal Family, and especially Her Majesty the Queen. We also share in their grief and extend our right hand of fellowship to the government and people of Great Britain at this trying time.”

