Edo Assembly approves 15 Special Advisers for Obaseki

Monday, April 12, 2021 5:34 pm


By Nefishetu Yakubu

The Edo State House of Assembly on Monday cleared 15 nominees for appointment as Special Advisers to Gov. Godwin Obaseki.

The clearance was sequel to a letter dated March 31, and signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Osarodion Ogie, requesting the lawmakers to approve the appointment.

The letter reads, “I write at the instance of the governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, to inform the House of the need to appoint Special Advisers to the governor.

“Accordingly, Mr Governor has directed me to seek the kind approval of the house for the appointment of 15 Special Advisers to the governor,” Ogie said.

The Majority Leader of the Assembly, Mr Henry Okhuarobo, urged members to approve the governor’s request adding that it was the first step to constituting the state executive council.

The Assemblymen unanimously in a voice vote approved the governor’s request to appoint the15 Special Advisers.

The Speaker, Mr Marcus Onobun, thereafter, directed the Clerk of the Assembly, Mr Yahaya Omogbai, to convey copies of the approval to the governor for immediate action.

