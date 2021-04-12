How ritualist killed food vendor, cut off her hands, head in Osun -Police

Monday, April 12, 2021 8:22 am


By Olajide Idowu

The Police are on the trail of a a suspected ritualist who killed and cut off the head and hands of a female food vendor in Ile-Ife, Osun State on Saturday.

The Command Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, who said this in a statement on Sunday, said that the police were on the trail of the assailant.

Opalola explained that the woman, known as Iya Elekuru, was lured into a building by her killer, under the pretence that he wanted to buy food from her.

“The woman hawking food was lured inside a house and was brutally murdered .

“The suspect chopped off her head and hand and the he fled the scene with the mutilated body parts. Our men have, however, evacuated the body of the woman.

“The son of the victim has also claimed the corpse and buried her according to Islamic rites.

“Irate youths have, however, razed the building where the woman was killed and police efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspect.” she said

It was gathered that a herbalist (suspected to be the culprit) was the one living in the room/house where the woman’s body was discovered

