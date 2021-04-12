Makinde at PDP congress: ‘We’re out to put our best forward’

Makinde at PDP congress: ‘We’re out to put our best forward’

Monday, April 12, 2021 3:52 pm


Governor Seyi Makinde, addressing the politicians

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has declared that the South-West Zonal Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) holding in Osogbo, Osun State, is an opportunity for the geo-political zone to put its best people forward.
The governor, who was speaking at the venue of the zonal congress, said that the future will be brighter for the party if it gets things right at the congress.
Addressing the Press just before the commencement of the congress, inside the WOCDIF Centre, Osogbo, Osun State, the governor said that the South-West Zonal Congress has implications for the PDP at the national level, stating that the congress will help put the best people in place, who would in turn help the party at the national level.
A statement by the Special Assistant (Print Media) to Governor Makinde, Moses Alao, quoted the governor as saying that though the congress was starting behind schedule, the process had gone well hitherto.
He said: “The process so far is going well. Before I was allowed to come in, I had to show them my driver’s license. So, we know quite well that there won’t be ghost voters here today.
“Accreditation is starting almost two hours behind schedule. But I really feel like it is better late and thorough than for them to rush through it and we have challenges later.
“The message is very simple; this is a zonal congress but it has ramifications for our party at the national level. If we get it right in PDP South West, then, we know that the future will be bright for the party at the national level.
“This is not about just coming to elect our zonal officials, we are here to put forward our best and they will in turn assist us at the federal level.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Governor Godwin Obaseki: wins at the tribunal 2 hours ago

    Edo Assembly approves 15 Special Advisers for Obaseki
    3 hours ago

    Photo: Queen Elizabeth sheds tears, she is human!
    Gov Yahaya Bello: vows to win 2023 presidential election with a landslide never seen before 4 hours ago

    2023: I will record votes like never before in Nigeria – Yahaya Bello
    6 hours ago

    Please Government, Rescue Sinking Media – Nigerian Editors
    Yinka Odumakin: dies 7 hours ago

    Yinka Odumakin to be buried on 24 April in Moro, Ife North
    Nigerian soldiers: two killed in battle against Boko Haram in Borno 10 hours ago

    Damask: Army loses 2 soldiers, many Boko Haram members eliminated – Official
    10 hours ago

    Strike: AAU management cautions ASUU against ‘malicious mudslinging’ of VC
    File photo: School pupils in Hijab 10 hours ago

    Hijab: Kwara reopens mission schools