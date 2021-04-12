Photo: Queen Elizabeth sheds tears, she is human!

Monday, April 12, 2021 3:49 pm
Queen Elizabeth sheds tears!
Queen Elizabeth sheds tears!
She is human after all. A life without her husband of 73 years. Queen Elizabeth shed tears yesterday during church service. Now, she will live without the Duke, Prince Philip, her husband.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Edo Assembly approves 15 Special Advisers for Obaseki
Makinde at PDP congress: ‘We’re out to put our best forward’
2023: I will record votes like never before in Nigeria – Yahaya Bello
Please Government, Rescue Sinking Media – Nigerian Editors
Yinka Odumakin to be buried on 24 April in Moro, Ife North
Damask: Army loses 2 soldiers, many Boko Haram members eliminated – Official
Strike: AAU management cautions ASUU against ‘malicious mudslinging’ of VC
Hijab: Kwara reopens mission schools
What do you think?