Photo: Queen Elizabeth sheds tears, she is human!

Photo: Queen Elizabeth sheds tears, she is human!

Monday, April 12, 2021 3:49 pm


Queen Elizabeth sheds tears!

She is human after all. A life without her husband of 73 years. Queen Elizabeth shed tears yesterday during church service. Now, she will live without the Duke, Prince Philip, her husband.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Governor Godwin Obaseki: wins at the tribunal 2 hours ago

    Edo Assembly approves 15 Special Advisers for Obaseki
    3 hours ago

    Makinde at PDP congress: ‘We’re out to put our best forward’
    Gov Yahaya Bello: vows to win 2023 presidential election with a landslide never seen before 4 hours ago

    2023: I will record votes like never before in Nigeria – Yahaya Bello
    7 hours ago

    Please Government, Rescue Sinking Media – Nigerian Editors
    Yinka Odumakin: dies 7 hours ago

    Yinka Odumakin to be buried on 24 April in Moro, Ife North
    Nigerian soldiers: two killed in battle against Boko Haram in Borno 10 hours ago

    Damask: Army loses 2 soldiers, many Boko Haram members eliminated – Official
    10 hours ago

    Strike: AAU management cautions ASUU against ‘malicious mudslinging’ of VC
    File photo: School pupils in Hijab 10 hours ago

    Hijab: Kwara reopens mission schools