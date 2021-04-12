Yinka Odumakin to be buried on 24 April in Moro, Ife North

Yinka Odumakin to be buried on 24 April in Moro, Ife North

Monday, April 12, 2021 12:22 pm


Yinka Odumakin: dies

Yinka Odumakin: dies

The remains of Mr Yinka Odumakin will be buried on Saturday, 24 April Moro, Ife North LGA of Osun state.

This was revealed today, Monday 12 April, 2021 by Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, his widow.

According to her, the rites would begin on Thursday, 22 April with a day of tributes at the Police College, Ikeja.

She stated: “Thursday, April 22: Day of Tributes and Service of Songs at the Police College, Ikeja Lagos between 11 am and 4 pm while his body lies in state.

“Friday, April 23: Body departs Lagos for Moro, his country home, in Ife North LGA of Osun State.

“There will be a Christian wake keep by 5 pm at the Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro, to be followed by a candlelight procession on Friday.

“Saturday, April 24: Lying in State at Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro by 8 am, followed by a Funeral Service by 10 am, after which his remains will be committed to Mother Earth at a private interment.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    15 mins ago

    Please Government, Rescue Sinking Media – Nigerian Editors
    Nigerian soldiers: two killed in battle against Boko Haram in Borno 4 hours ago

    Damask: Army loses 2 soldiers, many Boko Haram members eliminated – Official
    4 hours ago

    Strike: AAU management cautions ASUU against ‘malicious mudslinging’ of VC
    File photo: School pupils in Hijab 4 hours ago

    Hijab: Kwara reopens mission schools
    4 hours ago

    Election annulment: Obasanjo, father of “bad belle,” accuses Babangida of same
    Governor Kayode Fayemi: 4 hours ago

    Ekiti airport project: Ebira community begs Fayemi for compensation
    Police: 5 hours ago

    How ritualist killed food vendor, cut off her hands, head in Osun -Police
    Joy Ihunwo: loses eight- week pregnancy to police brutalisation 5 hours ago

    Woman loses 8-week pregnancy after beating by Police in Rivers