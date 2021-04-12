Yinka Odumakin to be buried on 24 April in Moro, Ife North

The remains of Mr Yinka Odumakin will be buried on Saturday, 24 April Moro, Ife North LGA of Osun state.

This was revealed today, Monday 12 April, 2021 by Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, his widow.

According to her, the rites would begin on Thursday, 22 April with a day of tributes at the Police College, Ikeja.

She stated: “Thursday, April 22: Day of Tributes and Service of Songs at the Police College, Ikeja Lagos between 11 am and 4 pm while his body lies in state.

“Friday, April 23: Body departs Lagos for Moro, his country home, in Ife North LGA of Osun State.

“There will be a Christian wake keep by 5 pm at the Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro, to be followed by a candlelight procession on Friday.

“Saturday, April 24: Lying in State at Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro by 8 am, followed by a Funeral Service by 10 am, after which his remains will be committed to Mother Earth at a private interment.”