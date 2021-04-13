Man shot dead by suspected cultists in Edo

Man shot dead by suspected cultists in Edo

Tuesday, April 13, 2021 10:08 am


By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
A yet-to-be identified middle-aged man, was last weekend shot dead in Benin, Edo state capital, by gunmen suspected to be cultists.
The incident occurred at Ojo Street, off Adolor road, Ugbowo, about 50 metres away from Uwelu police station, in Egor local government area of the state.
It was gathered that that the assailants trailed their victim to his residence at about 7 pm, and shot him at a close range.
The three-man armed gang left the deceased in the pool of his blood, as residents of the area scampered for fear of being hit by a stray bullets.
A community leader in the area who wished not to be name, confirmed the incident. He said he heard the gunshots, but was scared of coming out of his house.
He added that the local vigilante in the area were yet to resume duty the night, when the incident occurred.
Spokesman of the Edo Police Command, SP Bello Kotongs, could not be reached on his mobile phone qas at the time of filing this report.
