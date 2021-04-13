PDP minority leader in Nasarawa defects to APC

PDP minority leader in Nasarawa defects to APC

Tuesday, April 13, 2021 6:07 pm


APC, PDP

Mr Danladi Jatau, PDP Minority Leader and member, representing Kokona West Constituency, in Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that his decision was contained in a letter of intent to join APC submitted to his Bassa Ward in Kokona Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

“I wish to formally notify you of my intention to join All Progressives Congress (APC) from today, Tuesday, April 13th, 2021.

“While counting on your support to enjoy the privileges of the party, I promise to be loyal and do my best for the success of the party, ” Jatau said in the letter made available to NAN.

The minority leader, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Public Complaints, Petitions and Security, assured of his commitment to mobilise people to ensure the success of APC at all levels.

