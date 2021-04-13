Reason for my Kaduna trip- Pastor Adeboye

Reason for my Kaduna trip- Pastor Adeboye

Tuesday, April 13, 2021


 

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Church, today visited Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, General Overseer, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has revealed the reason for his trip to Kaduna State.
First, he said he went to Kadun to see his Children who God saved from abductors. He was actually referring to eight members of the church who were recently abducted by gunmen in Kaduna but later regained their freedom.. That was on their way to Kachia in preparation for the church’s Let’s Go a Fishing Easter programme.

According to Adeboye: “Earlier today, I decided to go out of my schedule to see my Children who God delivered from the den of the kidnappers while they were on their way to the venue of the Lets Go Fishing Exercise.

“To the Glory of God, they are hail and healthy,” Pastor Adeboye said.

“Before leaving, The Governor appealed to me to visit the State house in Kaduna to pray for the state, its people and its leadership for peace and protection after laying hands on my Children who were sick.

“It is my prayer that the peace of and kingdom of God will be established in Kaduna State and our nation Nigeria and all locations where the children of God are across the world in JESUS name (AMEN)”.

