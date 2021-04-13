Rivers: Kidnappers of Okrika LG Chair demand for N150m

Tuesday, April 13, 2021 9:56 am


Philemon Kingoli: kidnappers demand ransom to free him

Philemon Kingoli

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Kidnappers of Chairman of Okrika Local Government Council in Rivers State, Philemon Kingoli, have reached out to his family demanding N150 million as ransom to set him free.
Family sources say the Kidnappers established contact with the family five days after his abduction.
They lamented that they are devastated by the outrageous amount demanded as ransom and are also worried about the issue Kingoli’s health challenges.
The incumbent Chairmen of Okrika local government Council was abducted on Wednesday, April 7, at gunpoint along Dr Peter Odili Road in Port Harcourt.
Family sources said they are devastated, but are still negotiating with the gunmen to release him unconditionally because of his health challenges.
The Rivers Police Command Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, appealed to members of the public to pass on useful information to the Police discreetly as it is doing everything it can to rescue him in record time.
Our Correspondent reports the State is gearing up for the next Saturday, April Local Government Council polls to elect new Chairmen and Councillors into the 23 Local Government Councils.
