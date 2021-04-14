Alessandra Galloni appointed new Reuters editor-in-chief

Wednesday, April 14, 2021 4:57 pm


Alessandra Galloni. CNN photo

Alessandra, previously global managing editor at Reuters, will take over as editor-in-chief from Steve Adler, who retires at the end of the month after an incredible ten years as editor-in-chief.

Alessandra will oversee all editorial functions for Reuters world-class newsroom and its 2500 journalists in 200 locations around the world. She will also become the first female editor-in-chief in Reuters 170-year history.
Alessandra is a transformative and inspirational leader with outstanding journalistic credentials, a truly global perspective and a compelling vision for the future of news. She is the recipient of the 2020 Minard Editor Award from the Gerald Loeb Foundation, as well as the winner of an Overseas Press Club Award and a UK Business Journalist of the Year Award.
In her role as global managing editor, she has driven innovation, speed and quality throughout our newsgathering operation. Previously, she spent 13 years at the Wall Street Journal before joining Reuters in 2013 as editor of the Southern Europe bureau.
Alessandra was the standout candidate in an extensive, global search and highly competitive recruitment process, which featured many impressive internal and external candidates.

Friedenberg, President, Reuters News and Media, Thomson Reuters, wrote in a statement: “I am delighted that she will lead our newsroom into an exciting, new era and oversee our commitment to delivering you fast, reliable and trusted journalism from around the world.”

